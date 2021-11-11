'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :'Nuktay Aur Daayiray ' exhibition of artwork attracting a large number of people organized by the National Institute of Folk and traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa.

It is an exhibition of artwork from faculty members and several students of the 2019 � 2020 batch of the MA (Hons.) The visual art program at the National College of Arts, Lahore.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, this exhibition is an open-ended examination of the silent web of dialogue that has manifested as a result of over two and a half years of overlapping and regular discussion, both casual and academic, between a group of artists.

He said the title of this show, Nuktay Aur Daayiray, describes the curators' interest in tracing the intangible connections between art practices, which have organically emerged from frequent interaction between peers and colleagues.

Adding that exhibition has been curated with the goal of amplifying the ways in which the artworks in this varied collection converse with one another.

