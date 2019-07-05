UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Objectiobnable Lyrics Again Land Yo Yo Honey Singh In Trouble

Chand Sahkeel 27 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

Objectiobnable lyrics again land Yo Yo Honey Singh in trouble

Indian music director and pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again landed in trouble over the vulgar lyrics of his song, Makhna', which released in December, 2018

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Indian music director and pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again landed in trouble over the vulgar lyrics of his song, Makhna', which released in December, 2018.Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission Manisha Gulati has reportedly lodged a complaint to senior police officials suggesting to take action against the singer over the use of indecent lines.

Gulati has also sought report from the officials by July 12.In the past too, Honey Singh had been criticized for using vulgar lyrics in his songs.

Related Topics

India Police Music Punjab July December Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

When nothing was found against Rana Sanaullah, the ..

24 seconds ago

IMF $ 6b bailout package to boost investors' confi ..

25 seconds ago

Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law, constit ..

26 seconds ago

Blackbuck poaching case: Court to reject Salman's ..

31 seconds ago

&#039;Falcon Eye 1&#039; satellite launch postpone ..

14 minutes ago

Russian-Turkish S-400 Deal Being Implemented as Sc ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.