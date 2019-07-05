Objectiobnable lyrics again land Yo Yo Honey Singh in trouble

Indian music director and pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again landed in trouble over the vulgar lyrics of his song, Makhna', which released in December, 2018

Indian music director and pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again landed in trouble over the vulgar lyrics of his song, Makhna', which released in December, 2018.Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission Manisha Gulati has reportedly lodged a complaint to senior police officials suggesting to take action against the singer over the use of indecent lines.

Gulati has also sought report from the officials by July 12.In the past too, Honey Singh had been criticized for using vulgar lyrics in his songs.