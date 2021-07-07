UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Odho Comes In Support Of Bushra Ansar Against Online Bullies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:39 PM

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against online bullies

The actress says Bushra is a legend of the country and no has the right to tell her how to live or behave.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Veteran actor Atiqa Odho came up to support her fellow actor Bushra Ansari who was targeted by ageist trolls criticizing her for dancing in a video that went viral earlier this week.

Bushra Ansari put the trolls in place on her personal Instagram account with a lengthy post. She was joined by Odho on the same photo-sharing app against the online bullies.

Odho said she was standing by Ansari.

Odho wrote: “She (Ansari) is a legend of our country and has served us well. No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave. She is not a criminal so stop treating her as if she’s broken any laws,” wrote Odho, pointing out that bringing joy and happiness to the people was not a crime.

Odho went on to say that those who disrespect elders online mirror their “poor upbringing” and that Ansari was an inspiration for her fellow stars thanks to her “talent, grace and charm.

“Faceless and nameless people should be ashamed of themselves for attacking an icon of our industry in such a pathetic manner. Grow up! Carry on smiling Bushra Ansari, we are with you as always,” she concluded.

Posted earlier on Monday, Ansari’s own lengthy caption read, “I don’t understand why young kids feel insecure about older people… if this is the only flaw, being old, please change your thinking or treat your parents the same way.”

“I am not answerable to any faceless troller because they never leave anyone even after wearing hijab… so stop hurting people it’s also not allowed in islam,” Ansari added.

Related Topics

Young Same Bushra Ansari Atiqa Odho Criminals Post Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

7 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

6 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

37 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

DP World, UAE Region signs lease agreement with Pe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.