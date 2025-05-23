OEC Export Female Beauticians To KSA
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:05 PM
Verseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will export skilled workers (Female beauticians) to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will export skilled workers (Female beauticians) to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that a KSA firm seeking female beauticians with attractive salary who meet the prescribed requirement as Hairdresser Senior 3000 SAR with minimum of three years experience and not more than 40.
Nail technician senior, jel & Acrylic, Eye lashes, makeup artist senior , wax, bleaching and wick senior.
He told about the terms and conditions including employees will be entitled to the following benefits as part of their individual employment agreement, free shared accommodation, with simple furnishings, air conditioning, and a proper bathroom, food allowance, Included with the salary.
Free Air passage (Economy Class)
• From the point of origin in Pakistan to any city in Saudi Arabia (based on branch location). Includes return
air travel at the end of the contract and surface transport if needed.
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or
Email: [email protected]
The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time
of online application submission.
The closing June 8,2025.
Recent Stories
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..
Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points
Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar
SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market
Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP
WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore31 minutes ago
-
OEC export female beauticians to KSA5 minutes ago
-
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?1 day ago
-
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment2 days ago
-
Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case3 days ago
-
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors3 days ago
-
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly4 days ago
-
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time7 days ago
-
Portuguese guitarist Pedro Jóia to visit Pakistan for cultural performances8 days ago
-
Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs9 days ago
-
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life10 days ago
-
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child11 days ago