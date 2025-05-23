OEC export female beauticians to KSA

(@Aneesah05582539)

Verseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will export skilled workers (Female beauticians) to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will export skilled workers (Female beauticians) to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that a KSA firm seeking female beauticians with attractive salary who meet the prescribed requirement as Hairdresser Senior 3000 SAR with minimum of three years experience and not more than 40.

Nail technician senior, jel & Acrylic, Eye lashes, makeup artist senior , wax, bleaching and wick senior.

He told about the terms and conditions including employees will be entitled to the following benefits as part of their individual employment agreement, free shared accommodation, with simple furnishings, air conditioning, and a proper bathroom, food allowance, Included with the salary.

Free Air passage (Economy Class)

• From the point of origin in Pakistan to any city in Saudi Arabia (based on branch location). Includes return

air travel at the end of the contract and surface transport if needed.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or

Email: [email protected]

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time

of online application submission.

The closing June 8,2025.