Omer Shahzad Ties The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony In Makkah – Unseen Pictures & First Look Of The Bride!

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures & First Look of the Bride! Exclusive unseen pictures of Omer Shahzad’s wedding have surfaced, capturing the first look of his beautiful bride after the Nikah.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Makkah, surrounded by close family members.

