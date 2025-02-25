- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures & First Look of the Bride! Exclusive unseen pictures of Omer Shahzad’s wedding have surfaced, capturing the first look of his beautiful bride after the Nikah.
The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Makkah, surrounded by close family members.
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures & First Look of the
