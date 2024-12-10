One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) Renowned Bollywood actress Rekha recently shared her views on love and relationships during her appearance on Netflix’s show “The Great Indian Couple Show”.

In a tv program, Rekha opened up about her life experiences and philosophy of love. Host Kapil Sharma brought up poets' differing views on love and asked for her opinion. With her signature wit, Rekha replied, “If it’s the right person, one love is enough. How many times and with how many people will you fall in love?” Her remark drew laughter and applause from the audience.

Rekha also emphasized the importance of self-love, stating, “In my experience, I love everything—my work, my friends, the world and nature. But most of all, I love myself because self-love is essential,”.

Rekha has been deeply enamored with her co-star and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for decades. The two shared a relationship for several years but Amitabh eventually married Jaya Bachchan, leaving their love story incomplete. Despite this, Rekha's affection for Amitabh Bachchan has remained steadfast over the years.