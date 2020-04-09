Online Music Classes to be held on every Friday, Saturday

(@Aneesah05582539)

Drum Beat has arranged an online music class during lockdown with Virtual Pow Wow Fest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Drum Beat has arranged an online music class during lockdown with Virtual Pow Wow Fest.

The classes will feature Dj Kookum and Boogey the beat with support from an alphabetical order.

An alphabetical order will include Cadence DJ, Caylem Simeon ,Classic Roots ,Creeasian Rhombi and wolfcollar.

Tune in from the comfort of your home, an organizer said.

He said that music classes will held on every Friday and Saturday with duration of two hours. He said the classes were being aimed to mesmerize the audience during this intense epidemic situation.

He said aspirant can join the online classes to learn and to show their hidden talent as well.