UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Music Classes To Be Held On Every Friday, Saturday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Online Music Classes to be held on every Friday, Saturday

Drum Beat has arranged an online music class during lockdown with Virtual Pow Wow Fest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Drum Beat has arranged an online music class during lockdown with Virtual Pow Wow Fest.

The classes will feature Dj Kookum and Boogey the beat with support from an alphabetical order.

An alphabetical order will include Cadence DJ, Caylem Simeon ,Classic Roots ,Creeasian Rhombi and wolfcollar.

Tune in from the comfort of your home, an organizer said.

He said that music classes will held on every Friday and Saturday with duration of two hours. He said the classes were being aimed to mesmerize the audience during this intense epidemic situation.

He said aspirant can join the online classes to learn and to show their hidden talent as well.

Related Topics

Music From

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

14 minutes ago

Oman announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s reports 1,459 new coronavirus cases, ..

17 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

4 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcas ..

4 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.