Online Sufi night to be held tomorrow

(@Aneesah05582539)

An online musical evening- titled 'Virtual Sufi Night" of Sufism' decorated with 'Sufi Kalams' will be held on April 22 to celebrate culture of Sufism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An online musical evening- titled 'Virtual Sufi Night" of Sufism' decorated with 'Sufi Kalams' will be held on April 22 to celebrate culture of Sufism.

The aim of Sufi Night was to unite audiences all over the world through messages of peace and unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Sarena Hotels, this soulful evening will be featuring national folk artists to enthrall the Sufi Music lovers.

An organiser of the event said a known artist mystic Arieb Azhar will mesmerize the audience from the comfort of your home.