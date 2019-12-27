UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 22 Urdu Films Released In Pakistan In 2019

Chand Sahkeel 57 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:48 PM

Only 22 Urdu Films Released In Pakistan In 2019

Though the revival of Pakistani cinema had begun some fifteen years ago, it seems that the industry still has a long way to go before that can happen

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Though the revival of Pakistani cinema had begun some fifteen years ago, it seems that the industry still has a long way to go before that can happen.A number of films have been made this year, some of them even critically acclaimed, and some doing huge business at the box office.

They were released in a variety of genres - commercial films with romance, action, thrill, music, comedy - and a few were artsy movies with stories grounded closer to reality.However, despite all efforts, the number of feature films released could not go up to the requirement of cinema houses, that are increasing day by day, with multiple screens, digital audio-and-video systems and modern technology.

The national film industry provides less than fifty on average per year, made in urdu and various regional languages -Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi and Balochi, etc.The multiplex and modern cinemas only like to show Urdu and English movies, which are not available in good quantity.As films from Bollywood are banned these days due to tense relations between Pakistan and India, cinema owners rely on movies from Hollywood and a few European countries, along with Pakistani Urdu films, to keep the business running.

The year 2019 has seen the release of only 22 Urdu films, including one animated movie.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Technology Music Business Bollywood 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, ..

5 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided In ..

5 minutes ago

Tandy the new Scotland defence coach as Taylor dep ..

1 minute ago

Arrangements finalized for 30th Karachi University ..

1 minute ago

51 beggars caught from city roads in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.