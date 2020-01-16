UrduPoint.com
Open Mic Night To Be Held On Jan 24

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:32 PM

Open Mic Night to be held on Jan 24

A artistry night to show hidden talent has arranged by Hangout titled "Open Mic Night" will be held on Jan 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A artistry night to show hidden talent has arranged by Hangout titled "Open Mic Night" will be held on Jan 24.

The night was aimed to express your talent if person has been blessed with uniqueness, hangout support the vocals of young artists, singers, comedians, storytellers and artists from all genres.

The organizer said that "juvenile and young artists are invited to show there artistry as they provide the dock to your talent ship".

He said that Hangout has been working for long to become vibrant community space for dialogue, expression and innovation

