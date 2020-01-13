Oscar Best Actor Nominees
The following are the nominees for the best actor Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best actor Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"