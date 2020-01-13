UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oscar Best Actress Nominees

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Oscar best actress nominees

The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Related Topics

Marriage February Women Oscar Best

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

21 minutes ago

Oscar best actor nominees

3 minutes ago

Peshawar victorious in table tennis

3 minutes ago

ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, prot ..

1 hour ago

Lahore's charm & food awestruck new British high c ..

3 minutes ago

More than 200 shutters set to complete in Indonesi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.