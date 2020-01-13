Oscar Best Actress Nominees
Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:03 PM
The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"Renee Zellweger, "Judy"