Oscar best actress nominees

The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women" Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"Renee Zellweger, "Judy"