Oscar Best Director Nominees

Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Oscar best director nominees

The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Todd Phillips, "Joker" Sam Mendes, "1917"Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

