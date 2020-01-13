Oscar best director nominees

(@Aneesah05582539)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar, which will be handed out on February 9 in Hollywood: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite" Todd Phillips, "Joker" Sam Mendes, "1917"Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"