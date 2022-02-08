Oscar best international film nominees

UrduPoint.com

The following are the nominees for the best international film Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The following are the nominees for the best international film Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood: "Drive My car" (Japan) "Flee" (Denmark) "The Hand of God" (Italy)"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway).

