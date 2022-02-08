UrduPoint.com

Oscar Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Chand Sahkeel Published February 08, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Oscar best supporting actor nominees

The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood: Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Related Topics

Belfast March Oscar Best

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Confirms Desire to Implement Minsk Agree ..

Zelenskyy Confirms Desire to Implement Minsk Agreements - Macron

52 seconds ago
 IGHDS organizes two-day free mobile medical camp

IGHDS organizes two-day free mobile medical camp

53 seconds ago
 Statements of four more witnesses recorded in coup ..

Statements of four more witnesses recorded in couple harassment case

56 seconds ago
 Pak-EPA holds public hearing of highrise towers '3 ..

Pak-EPA holds public hearing of highrise towers '360 The Residences Islamabad'

58 seconds ago
 Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election ..

Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election at five polling stations of La ..

4 minutes ago
 Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unk ..

Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unknown - Russian Ambassador to T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>