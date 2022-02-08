Oscar best supporting actor nominees

The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood: Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"