Oscar best supporting actress nominees

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Judi Dench, "Belfast"Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard".