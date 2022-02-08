UrduPoint.com

Oscar Best Supporting Actress Nominees

February 08, 2022

Oscar best supporting actress nominees

The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar, which will be handed out on March 27 in Hollywood: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Judi Dench, "Belfast"Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard".

