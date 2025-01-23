Oscar Nominees In Main Categories
Chand Sahkeel Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 2
"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's audacious musical about a ruthless Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.
Epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist" and show-stopping musical adaptation "Wicked" each picked up 10 nominations.
- Best picture -
"Anora"
"The Brutalist"
"A Complete Unknown"
"Conclave"
"Dune: Part Two"
"Emilia Perez"
"I'm Still Here"
"Nickel Boys"
"The Substance"
"Wicked"
- Best director -
Sean Baker, "Anora"
Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"
Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
- Best actor -
Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
- Best actress -
Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"
Mikey Madison, "Anora"
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
- Best supporting actor -
Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
- Best supporting actress -
Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
- Best international feature film -
"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)
"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)
"Emilia Perez" (France)
"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)
"Flow" (Latvia)
- Best animated feature -
"Flow"
"Inside Out 2"
"Memoir of a Snail"
"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
"The Wild Robot"
- Best documentary feature -
"Black Box Diaries"
"No Other Land"
"Porcelain War"
"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"
"Sugarcane"
- Films with eight or more nominations -
"Emilia Perez" - 13
"The Brutalist" - 10
"Wicked" - 10
"A Complete Unknown" - 8
"Conclave" - 8
bur-sst/sms
