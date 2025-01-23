Oscar nominees in main categories

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 2

"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's audacious musical about a ruthless Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.

Epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist" and show-stopping musical adaptation "Wicked" each picked up 10 nominations.

- Best picture -

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

- Best director -

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

- Best actor -

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

- Best actress -

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

- Best supporting actor -

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

- Best supporting actress -

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

- Best international feature film -

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Perez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

- Best animated feature -

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

- Best documentary feature -

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

- Films with eight or more nominations -

"Emilia Perez" - 13

"The Brutalist" - 10

"Wicked" - 10

"A Complete Unknown" - 8

"Conclave" - 8

