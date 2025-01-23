Oscar nominees in main categories

Open Menu

Published January 23, 2025

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 2

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Here are the nominees in key categories for the 97th academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 2.

"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard's audacious musical about a ruthless Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.

Epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist" and show-stopping musical adaptation "Wicked" each picked up 10 nominations.

- Best picture -

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

- Best director -

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

- Best actor -

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

- Best actress -

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

- Best supporting actor -

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

- Best supporting actress -

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

- Best international feature film -

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Perez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

- Best animated feature -

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

- Best documentary feature -

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

- Films with eight or more nominations -

"Emilia Perez" - 13

"The Brutalist" - 10

"Wicked" - 10

"A Complete Unknown" - 8

"Conclave" - 8

bur-sst/sms

