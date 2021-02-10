Oscar shortlists for nine categories released

(@Aneesah05582539)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its nomination shortlists for the 93rd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, in nine categories.

Fifteen films, including Chinese-language film "Better Days," were selected from a total of 93 eligible films and will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.

The shortlist for International Feature also includes "Another Round" (Denmark), "Charlatan" (Czech Republic), "Collective" (Romania), "Dear Comrades!" (Russia), "I'm No Longer Here" (Mexico), "Hope" (Norway), "La Llorona" (Guatemala), "The Mole Agent" (Chile), "Night of the Kings" (C�te d'Ivoire), "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina), "Sun Children" (Iran), "Two of Us" (France) and "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia).

Shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects were also unveiled.

According to the Academy, voting will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 10 before the final nominations are announced on March 15. The 93rd Oscars has been postponed to April 25 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.