Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91: reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Ennio Morricone, one of the world's best-known and most prolific film composers, has died in Rome, Italian media reported on Monday.

Morricone, who was 91, died in hospital where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, the reports said.

He composed the music for about 500 films, including Sergio Leone's 1966 spaghetti western, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" for which he won an Oscar in 2016.