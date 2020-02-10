Oscars red carpet: Soft pink, basic black and some big statements

(@Aneesah05582539)

Oscars night is the most glamorous in Hollywood, and the best in showbiz did not disappoint with their sartorial choices on Sunday

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Oscars night is the most glamorous in Hollywood, and the best in showbiz did not disappoint with their sartorial choices on Sunday.

Pink gowns were a serious trend, along with basic black and statement necklaces. And then of course, there were showstopping fashion moments that don't neatly fit into any category.

Here is a look at the highlights from the Oscars red carpet: - Pretty in pink - Several A-listers went for feminine elegance in shades of pink.

Laura Dern, who won the best supporting actress crown for her work as a divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story," wore a custom Armani gown with a bead-encrusted, tasseled black bodice and a flowing baby pink skirt.

And she brought the ultimate accessory: her actress mom Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee herself.

Regina King, who won the same award last year for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," stunned in a blush Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline, one strap and sparkling silver detailing across the bodice.

And Idina Menzel -- who performed the nominated song from "Frozen II" with several other actresses who voice Queen Elsa in foreign-language versions of Disney's animated film -- wore a strapless magenta J Mendel gown with a voluminous sash.

Completing the look was a massive teardrop diamond necklace.

Young Julia Butters, the child actress who featured in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," joined the pink parade in a frothy cotton candy pink Christian Siriano dress.

- The showstoppers - Some outfits just pop the instant you see them.

Janelle Monae, who opened the gala with a rousing medley number, shut the red carpet down in head-to-toe glittering silver Ralph Lauren. The backless gown had long sleeves, a full ball skirt and a slouchy hood.

Pop iconoclast Billie Eilish, the big winner at the Grammys two weeks ago and a performer on Sunday, kept up her signature "pajama couture" look in a white Chanel jacket and trousers, blinged out in the interlocking double-C logo.

Her lime green hair and claw-like black fingernails provided major contrast.

And actor Billy Porter, who rocked the Oscars red carpet last year in a head-turning Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, donned a daring Giles Deacon gown with a sleeveless, gold, feather-detailed bodice and a wild print skirt.