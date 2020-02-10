UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oscars Red Carpet: Soft Pink, Basic Black And Some Big Statements

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:59 AM

Oscars red carpet: Soft pink, basic black and some big statements

Oscars night is the most glamorous in Hollywood, and the best in showbiz did not disappoint with their sartorial choices on Sunday

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Oscars night is the most glamorous in Hollywood, and the best in showbiz did not disappoint with their sartorial choices on Sunday.

Pink gowns were a serious trend, along with basic black and statement necklaces. And then of course, there were showstopping fashion moments that don't neatly fit into any category.

Here is a look at the highlights from the Oscars red carpet: - Pretty in pink - Several A-listers went for feminine elegance in shades of pink.

Laura Dern, who won the best supporting actress crown for her work as a divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story," wore a custom Armani gown with a bead-encrusted, tasseled black bodice and a flowing baby pink skirt.

And she brought the ultimate accessory: her actress mom Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee herself.

Regina King, who won the same award last year for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," stunned in a blush Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline, one strap and sparkling silver detailing across the bodice.

And Idina Menzel -- who performed the nominated song from "Frozen II" with several other actresses who voice Queen Elsa in foreign-language versions of Disney's animated film -- wore a strapless magenta J Mendel gown with a voluminous sash.

Completing the look was a massive teardrop diamond necklace.

Young Julia Butters, the child actress who featured in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," joined the pink parade in a frothy cotton candy pink Christian Siriano dress.

- The showstoppers - Some outfits just pop the instant you see them.

Janelle Monae, who opened the gala with a rousing medley number, shut the red carpet down in head-to-toe glittering silver Ralph Lauren. The backless gown had long sleeves, a full ball skirt and a slouchy hood.

Pop iconoclast Billie Eilish, the big winner at the Grammys two weeks ago and a performer on Sunday, kept up her signature "pajama couture" look in a white Chanel jacket and trousers, blinged out in the interlocking double-C logo.

Her lime green hair and claw-like black fingernails provided major contrast.

And actor Billy Porter, who rocked the Oscars red carpet last year in a head-turning Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, donned a daring Giles Deacon gown with a sleeveless, gold, feather-detailed bodice and a wild print skirt.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Showbiz Marriage Divorce Same Quentin Tarantino Sunday Gold Silver Oscar Cotton Christian From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh

5 minutes ago

29 detained in counterfeit mask crackdown in Beiji ..

1 minute ago

China battling coronavirus epidemic in accordance ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea on high alert over further spread of viru ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down with investors vigilant on virus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.