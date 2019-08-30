UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Our Drama Industry Is Bigger Despite International Defamation Campaign: Ahsan Khan

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:08 PM

Our drama industry is bigger despite international defamation campaign: Ahsan Khan

Ahsan Khan has said in his show that our dramas are growing well even if internationally people are trying to defame and deconstruct us, it is of no use because we are growing

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Ahsan Khan has said in his show that our dramas are growing well even if internationally people are trying to defame and deconstruct us, it is of no use because we are growing.

He took a clear cut jab at India where their actors actually bad mouth our actors and mostly say that if we will ban them they won't get work.Ahsan said we have become an enormous drama industry and have got internationally recognized so these strategies won't melign us.He said this when Faizan Khuwaja told him that" In 2014 I left showbiz and went to New York City and I was standing at Time Square I bumped into alot of indians and Pakistanis for selfies, they recognized me so well and said that you know we are big pakistani drama fans then I thought its my call and I decided to get back".

Ahsan khan said yes now we have reached way ahead.Naveen Also added that we've come a long way and really worked hard for that and we need to try to be good and positive as I have noticed since quite a few days every body is taking jabs at other on social media dont do that, it will make those happy who want to deconstruct us.

Try to make each other and support your co stars.She said I support all of my female colleagues.Faizan Khuwaja also said taking dig at someone and get famous should be ended, these things are way too negative to be practiced. Try to be positive.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Showbiz Social Media New York Ahsan Khan Turkish Lira All Industry

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

59 minutes ago

Pakistan to never step back from supporting Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmir until its freedom fro ..

3 minutes ago

Prices of petroleum products likely to be curtaile ..

3 minutes ago

Me and Aiman struggled a lot in showbiz: Minal Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Brad Pitt says space epic Ad Astra' his most chall ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.