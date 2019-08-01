UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts To Arrange Puppet Show 'story Of Pakistan' On Friday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 25 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:51 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to arrange puppet show 'story of Pakistan' on Friday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts will be presenting a special puppet show on Friday in regard with independence celebration titled 'Story of Pakistan' reflecting the journey of independence and historical back ground of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts will be presenting a special puppet show on Friday in regard with independence celebration titled 'Story of Pakistan' reflecting the journey of independence and historical back ground of the region.

The show would go back to the age of ancient civilization starting from Mehargarh and the progress through time to the great Mughals, arrival of British, war of Independence in 1857 till the end of the journey with the creation of Pakistan.

The organizers made sure that the show would capture the audience attention with blends of music, dance, dialogues and narrations with information and entertainment.

This show was being arranged by puppeteers working with rod puppets while story was being presented on 2nd, 5th and 8th of August 5pm at National Puppet theatre hall Rawalpindi and later on at PNCA auditorium Islamabad.

PNCA has been serving the masses as an academy of various art forms where the people of every age can have informative entertainment as well as got a taste of the skills introduced by the masters in different fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Rawalpindi Progress Independence August From

Recent Stories

Absher initiative offers Emirati private sector em ..

7 minutes ago

Around 2.5 mln applications for new connections pe ..

29 seconds ago

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

19 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

19 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

19 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.