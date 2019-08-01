UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts To Organize Special Puppet Show Tomorrow

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a special puppet show titled "Story of Pakistan" in connection with Independence Day on Friday at Laiqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a special puppet show titled "Story of Pakistan" in connection with Independence Day on Friday at Laiqat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi.

"Story of Pakistan" through puppets reflecting the journey of independence and historical background starting from Mehargarh the ancient civilization and progress through time to the great Mughals, the coming of British, the war of Independence in 1857 till the end of the journey with the creation of Pakistan.

A treat to watch that blends music, dance, dialogues and narrations with information and entertainment.

This is done by our unseen trained puppeteers working with rod puppets.

