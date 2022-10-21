UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Field Of Drama, Film

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:36 PM

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of drama and film.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and a delegation of the Turkish Film Industry in Istanbul on Friday.

The Turkiye Film Industry also agreed to start joint ventures with Pakistan in the field of film and drama.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister announced Pakistan's participation for the exhibition of Pakistani films in the upcoming Film Festival being held in Turkiye next week. She said three best Pakistani films can be exhibited in the festival.

She said feasibility will be prepared for joint ventures between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate for the establishment of a modern film processing laboratory in Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan's northern areas have enormous scenic beauty and Turkish film producers can utilize these sites in their films.

It was also decided that subjects like acting and film production will be included to the syllabus in cooperation with Turkish universities.

The delegation said that the best film processing laboratories of Holland, Turkiye, and France, working in Turkiye can provide technical assistance to Pakistan.

