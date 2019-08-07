UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Actors Slam Anupam Kher For Supporting Indian Move Regarding IOK

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 35 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:31 PM

Famed Pakistani actors Armeena Khan and Usman Mukhtar have badly slammed Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher for supporting Indian atrocities taking place in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Famed Pakistani actors Armeena Khan and Usman Mukhtar have badly slammed Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher for supporting Indian atrocities taking place in occupied Kashmir.The reaction came when Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and supported the Indian government's move to scrap Articles 370 and 35A which give special status to the Kashmir.

He wrote, "Kashmir Solution has begun.

"Responding to Kher's tweet, Pakistani glamorous actress Armeena Khan posted, "Heinrich Himmler used this expression just before the Nazis murdered millions of Jews in the world war.""My hands are shaking as I write this.

I fear that we are entering yet another DARK period. History will not look kindly upon those who called for mass genocide," she added.Meanwhile, stunning actor Usman Mukhtar also reacted to Kher's statement and asked, Muslim genocide is the solution Mr. Kher???

