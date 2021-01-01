UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Actress Zara Albaloshi Gets Permanent Saudi Residency

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:12 PM

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Saudi residency

Zara who is Pakistani origin was born in Riyadh is happy over getting permanent residency in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Known actress Zara Albalucshi can now call Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as her “forever home” as she has been granted “permanent residency”.

The actress is Pakistani but she was brought up in the kingdom after she born in Riyadh—the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The 39-year old actress who is fluent Arabic shared a photo of her Premium Residency Card (PRC) on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Albalushi who is now appearing in Saudi Arabia since 2010, said: “Thanks for the trust and for granting me a distinguished residence.

My happiness is beyond description. Living and investment in Saudi Arabia; I want to live and die in it,”.

She obtained the residency permit through a programme launched by the Kingdom in 2019. The new program allows eligible expats to apply for residency without being sponsored by a Saudi national, as was the previous rule.

