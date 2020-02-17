Pakistani artistes Gul Panra, Khumariyaan mesmerise fans in Manchester, Birmingham

(@Aneesah05582539)

MANCHESTER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Pashto singer Gul Panra and the band Khumariyaan enthralled Afghani and Pakistani fans on Sunday night at a concert in Manchester.Panra who was performing her maiden concert in UK, mesmerised the audience, which sang along as the singer performed her tracks "Man Amedah Em" (I have come to you) and "Yaar Khabar Ne Yam" (No news of my love)."This is my first UK tour and I really enjoyed my performance.

The audience in the UK are very lively, they interact and dance with the music, which encourages any performer," Panra told Geo.tv."Music has the power to spread love and peace and I'm glad that I am playing my part in spreading love through music," she added.

Peshawar and Islamabad-based music quartets Khumariyaan also rocked the stage with their performance of "Ya Qurbaan", "Tamasha" from Coke Studio 11, along with many other popular Pashto songs during their hour-long set.Khumariyaan guitarist Sparlay Rawail said this was their best show in the UK."We have performed in UK before, but this was fabulous.

It is good to see people from both Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoying Pashto music. Our music is unique, as we create the perfect ambiance for people to relish and make them feel that we are accessible," he said."We want to show the world the real Pakistan and KPK through our music," Rawail added.