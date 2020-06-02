Islamabad based choreographer, Syed Faizaan Ahab of Faizaan Ahab Dance (FAD) has been featured in a series of dance videos for an international dance collaboration, directed by French contemporary dance choreographer Brice Mousset of Oui Dance, based in New York, along with sixty other performers from around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad based choreographer, Syed Faizaan Ahab of Faizaan Ahab Dance (FAD) has been featured in a series of dance videos for an international dance collaboration, directed by French contemporary dance choreographer Brice Mousset of Oui Dance, based in New York, along with sixty other performers from around the world.

Representing Pakistan, Fahad participated in three-chapter series of the virtual project that focused on bringing together choreographers, performers and dancers for a 'Dance from Home' initiative in the ongoing global lockdown due to Covid-19, said a press statement.

The project ultimately aimed to promote positivity and cheerful attitudes in testing times. The videos were choreographed during online Zoom classes as a part of a contemporary dance workshop.

All the dancers featured in the videos shot their own performances at home and were given complete creative liberties to come up with their own narrative, mood and styles to compile footage that could be stitched together following the original concept.

"What really touches me about this project is the complete universality of it, dance to connect us all, young and mature, professionals and amateurs, from anywhere in the world!" said French choreographer Brice Mousset.

"I've always loved Brice's work. When I got an email from him where was calling for dancers for a project, I knew this was an opportunity I couldn't afford to miss." stated Ahab. He also said, "I had already released several dance covers videos, with dancers from all over Pakistan, as a part of the FAD lockdown series. Going international seemed like the only way forward." Ahab also runs a dance company, commonly known as FAD (Faizaan Ahab Dance), specializing in Contemporary and Bollywood routines, providing services in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for the past twelve years.

He has trained with internationally renowned Names of the industry, such as the French celebrity choreographer Brice Mousset for Contemporary Dance, Indu Jee and Tehreema Mitha for Bharatnatyyam, Ballroom at JLT Studios and the Bollywood with the exponent Shaimak Dawar International.

Ahab was also nominated in the "Best Choreographer" category by the Nigar Film Awards and featured on international dance forums such as Dance Magazine.