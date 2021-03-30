Pakistani fashion designers participate in China Fashion Week

As many as 14 leading Pakistani fashion designers virtually participated in the 23rd edition of China Fashion Week as the official partner

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 14 leading Pakistani fashion designers virtually participated in the 23rd edition of China Fashion Week as the official partner.

Pakistani designers were especially invited to the fashion week as part of the celebrations of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties which is being commemorated this year.

China Fashion Week is organized biannually by the prestigious China Fashion Association. It debuted in 1997 and has won accolades for its role in introducing new style, couture and designing to the world of fashion. Due to pandemic related restrictions, the fashion week is being held virtually this year.

In his address, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque thanked China Fashion Association for giving Pakistan an opportunity to showcase its fashion styles.

He highlighted that centuries old Pakistani fashion has retained local style and also imbibed international influences over the course of its refinement and evolution.

Ambassador Haque expressed hope that Pakistan’s participation in China Fashion Week would herald future between Pakistani and Chinese fashion designers.

Pakistani designers participating in the fashion week included, among others, Maheen Khan, Tabassum Mughal, Sadaf Malaterre, Diners and Gogi.

The audience evinced keen interest in Pakistan's rich and intricate designing, embroidery and weaving. They appreciated creativity and innovation of Pakistani designers by combining local styles and global trends to evolve and exotic and practical fashion style. During the opening ceremony of China Fashion Week on March 24, Pakistan was presented the official partner certificate by President of China Fashion Association Zhang Qingui.

This is the first time Pakistan has participated in the China Fashion Week. The event went online due to COVID-19 restrictions.