Pakistani Film 'Dhai Chaal' On Arrested Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav Premier Held

Chand Sahkeel Published December 07, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Pakistani film 'Dhai Chaal' on arrested Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav premier held

The first ever picture made on the dramatic arrest of serving senior officer of Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Kulbushan Yadav 'Dhai Chaal' (the knight's move) premier was held here on Thursday to showcase the thriller before the masses to reveal facts behind the impressive act of chivalry demonstrated by the security forces of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The first ever picture made on the dramatic arrest of serving senior officer of Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Kulbushan Yadav 'Dhai Chaal' (the knight's move) premier was held here on Thursday to showcase the thriller before the masses to reveal facts behind the impressive act of chivalry demonstrated by the security forces of the country.

'Dhai Chaal', an thrilling and suspenseful action film based on Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan premiere garner many political and social personalities including the cast of the film: Ayesha Umar, Humayun Ashraf, Taqi Ahmed, Areej Chaudhary and other film stars participated, a news release said.

Son of Balochistan tribal and political leader Shaheed Mir Siraj Khan Raisani and provincial caretaker minister for sports, and culture Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Before the premiere, the producer of the film Dr. Irfan and the cast of the film while talking to the media said that the film "Dhai Chal" was a challenge, but with the help of local colleagues of Balochistan we fulfilled this dream. Now this film has been made and is going to be released in theaters tomorrow. Must go to cinemas and see how India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan. India is misguiding the whole world through false films and propaganda. We, being Pakistanis, have exposed the real face of Pakistan and the lies of India to the world by making this film.

