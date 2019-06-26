Pakistani films, dramas reaching global audience through Netflix

(@Aneesah05582539)

Several Pakistani movies and TV series were being streamed on an online American website Netflix helping Pakistani cultural boundaries to expand their horizon to global audiences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Several Pakistani movies and TV series were being streamed on an online American website Netflix helping Pakistani cultural boundaries to expand their horizon to global audiences.

Renowned for their gripping storylines, strong characters and impressive performances over the years, Pakistani drama contents were being broadcast across Pakistani channels, but were not legally streamed which was now fixed through Netflix.

Pakistani Film industry that once was deemed to be dead has started its revival in recent years which caught attention of international audience as many Pakistani films were also successful in grabbing space on Netflix.

Having placed on world's biggest streaming website with English subtitles magnifies Pakistani contents' reached for global appeal. It also appeared as a visual feast for oversees Pakistanis who were often deprived of seeing their national content on TV screens.

California-based streaming pioneer Netflix launched the super hit Pakistani drama serials on its application for streaming. The television and streaming app giant was launched in Pakistan in January this year.

Some famous Pakistani shows were being exhibited on Netflix include Rangreza, Ho Man Jahan, Balu Mahi, Janaan, Waar, wrong No and others while drama included Hamsafar, Zindagi Gulzar hai and Sadqay Tumharay that had already been telecast on different TV channels.

Netflix users can see these Pakistani drama serials on its application and it seems like Fawad Khan's drama serials was dominating the entire list; Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Dastaan.

"Pakistani entertainment industry has improved a lot in terms of creative productions as films like Bol and Waar intrigues the social conscious in form of entertainment", said Jawad sharif an independent Film Maker.

Jawad, the producer of award winning documentary Indus Blue, said that Pakistani dramas were always remained attractive for not only local but regional audiences as well. "Having our local content on international platform not only boosts our confidence but also creates a soft image of Pakistan as an art loving nation", he added.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) partnered with Netflix, the world's giant provider of on-demand Internet streaming media, to enable PTCL consumers for having access to entertainment shows from across the globe along with local content.

According to an official from PTCL Shazia Khaliq, many customers had been enjoying the streaming of their favorite local contents on Netflix through PTCL's broadband service that offered uninterrupted high speed internet connectivity.

She said PTCL offered this facility to help our creative industry in its international recognition for Pakistan digital industry.

Netflix is an American entertainment company founded in August 29, 1997 and its headquarters is in Los Gatos, California. It has now over 70 million subscribers, which pay a monthly fee for unlimited services.