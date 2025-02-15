Pakistani Men Made Me Cry: Rakhi Sawant
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:14 PM
Indian actress reveals Pakistani actor and police officer Dodie Khan first proposed to me for marriage but later backed out
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Indian actress Rakhi Sawant on Saturday claimed that Pakistani men have made her cry.
While speaking to Pakistani host Mathira, Rakhi revealed, “Pakistani men have made me cry. Pakistani actor and police officer Dodie Khan first proposed to me for marriage but later backed out,”.
According to Rakhi, Dodie Khan initially proposed to her, then suggested she marry one of his brothers instead, and now he is again saying he will come to her with a ring and flowers.
She also claimed that Mufti Qavi had also proposed to her, but "no one sticks to their words, and all of this has made me cry."
Rakhi further added, "Dodie Khan wanted to marry me, but now he seems confused. I trusted him because he is Pakistani and my friend, but after proposing, he backed out."
