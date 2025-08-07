Open Menu

Pakistani Model Abeer's Husband Sentenced To15 Months In Jail For Harassing Air Hostess In UK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:39 PM

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air hostess in UK

British-Pakistani businessman Salman Iftikhar was found guilty of severely harassing a female flight attendant onboard a private airline flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) A British court has sentenced Salman Iftikhar, the husband of former Pakistani model Abeer Iftikhar, to 15 months in prison for harassing a flight attendant during an international flight.

A private news organization reported that British-Pakistani businessman Salman Iftikhar was found guilty of severely harassing a female flight attendant onboard a private airline flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore.

The reports suggested that Iftikhar was intoxicated during the flight and was traveling with his first wife and their three children.

During the journey, he not only harassed the flight attendant but also threatened her with gang rape and arson, saying he would burn her body.

The incident left the victim in a state of severe psychological trauma.

The case has sparked widespread outrage on social media as many are viewing the sentencing as a major legal precedent, especially given Iftikhar’s status as a businessman.

Salman Iftikhar resides in a £2 million mansion in the UK with his first wife and children. Five years ago, he married Pakistani model Abeer Iftikhar as his second wife, after which Abeer stepped away from the modeling industry.

