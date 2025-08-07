- Home
- Showbiz
- Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air hostess in UK
Pakistani Model Abeer's Husband Sentenced To15 Months In Jail For Harassing Air Hostess In UK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:39 PM
British-Pakistani businessman Salman Iftikhar was found guilty of severely harassing a female flight attendant onboard a private airline flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) A British court has sentenced Salman Iftikhar, the husband of former Pakistani model Abeer Iftikhar, to 15 months in prison for harassing a flight attendant during an international flight.
A private news organization reported that British-Pakistani businessman Salman Iftikhar was found guilty of severely harassing a female flight attendant onboard a private airline flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore.
The reports suggested that Iftikhar was intoxicated during the flight and was traveling with his first wife and their three children.
During the journey, he not only harassed the flight attendant but also threatened her with gang rape and arson, saying he would burn her body.
The incident left the victim in a state of severe psychological trauma.
The case has sparked widespread outrage on social media as many are viewing the sentencing as a major legal precedent, especially given Iftikhar’s status as a businessman.
Salman Iftikhar resides in a £2 million mansion in the UK with his first wife and children. Five years ago, he married Pakistani model Abeer Iftikhar as his second wife, after which Abeer stepped away from the modeling industry.
Recent Stories
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air hostess in UK2 minutes ago
-
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed19 hours ago
-
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah Bhatia1 day ago
-
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed1 day ago
-
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon2 days ago
-
Shaheera Jalil calls Mahira Khan talented actress, kind-hearted human being3 days ago
-
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5ime3 days ago
-
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq3 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela's jewellery bag worth INR7m stolen at London’s Gatwick airport6 days ago
-
Nimrat Kaur breaks silence on rumours linking her to Abhishek Bachchan6 days ago
-
Actor Maryam Nafees calls showbiz industry 'hypocritical'6 days ago
-
Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor on verge of divorce, claims Mubasher Lucman7 days ago