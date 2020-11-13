Pakistani Movie "Parwaz Hai Junoon" Hits Cinema Screens In China From Friday

Pakistani blockbuster film "Parwaaz Hai Junoon", featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi, is being screened in China from Friday (November 13)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistani blockbuster film "Parwaaz Hai Junoon", featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi, is being screened in China from Friday (November 13).

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq attended the premier of the movie held here.

The film, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir, Kubra Khan and Hania Amir in lead, was released last year in Pakistan.

The story of the movie is based on the lives of Pakistan Air Force officers. The movie is a roller coaster ride of emotions and patriotism.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon is the first Pakistani film to be commercially released across mainland China after 40 years.

Members of the Pakistani community present during the premier expressed happiness over release of Pakistani movie in China.

It may be mentioned here that 'Mera Naam hai Mohabbat' a romantic Pakistan movie was released in China in the late 1970s.