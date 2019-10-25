UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Singer Faraz Sends Copyright Notice To Emirates Airlines

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Pakistani singer Faraz sends copyright notice to Emirates Airlines

Pakistani band Mizraab's guitarist and vocalist Faraz Anwar has sent a legal notice to Dubai's Emirates Airlines over copyright infringement, alleging that the airline has made his music available on its in-flight entertainment platform, ICE, without taking his permission

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Pakistani band Mizraab's guitarist and vocalist Faraz Anwar has sent a legal notice to Dubai's Emirates Airlines over copyright infringement, alleging that the airline has made his music available on its in-flight entertainment platform, ICE, without taking his permission.

The singer took to Instagram and said, "I am writing this post after many months of attempting to contact Emirates Airline through proper legal channels.

They have disrespected my legal rights and have used my album and songs on their in-flight entertainment system for years without paying me a single cent or even taking permission from me."He went to say, "It is unbelievable that an international company which is so highly reputed would grossly ignore an Artist's Intellectual property Rights.

This is one of the legal notices that I had sent them earlier."

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Dubai Company October 2019 Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

Improved WB ranking proof of right direction of ec ..

1 minute ago

Gaddafi Stadium ready to make history

11 minutes ago

Awareness about Climate Change: Less than half of ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits PMSA, PNS ..

18 minutes ago

Rs305.76 million welfare projects being executed i ..

20 minutes ago

At Least One Protester Killed in Renewed Rallies i ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.