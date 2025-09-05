Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Injured In Bear Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:22 PM
Doctors say the singer’s life is out of danger but they advise her to rest and follow post-care instructions to ensure a full recovery
SKARDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Renowned Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured in a bear attack while camping at Deosai National Park, one of the highest plateaus in the world.
The incident occurred when the singer was enjoying a peaceful camping experience in the vast wilderness of the national park, which is known for its rich biodiversity.
Reports indicate that the bear suddenly attacked Quratulain, causing injuries to both of her arms from the bear’s sharp claws. The attack occurred unexpectedly, leaving the singer in pain but conscious. She was quickly attended to by those accompanying her on the trip.
Upon realizing the severity of the attack, she was promptly transferred to the Regional Hospital in Skardu for medical treatment. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the injuries were confined to her arms, with the bear's claws causing significant damage.
Fortunately, the singer did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
The medical team at the hospital provided immediate care, and after a thorough examination, Quratulain was discharged, with her condition reported to be stable. Medical experts have advised her to rest and follow post-care instructions to ensure a full recovery.
The fans of the popular singer, who is known for her soulful voice and contributions to the music industry, have expressed their relief and support following the news of the attack. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of encouragement from her admirers, wishing her a speedy recovery.
This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with outdoor activities, particularly in remote areas like Deosai National Park, where wildlife interactions are more common.
