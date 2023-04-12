Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Singers Perform In Anant Ambani’s Birthday In Dubai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

Anant's 28th birthday bash was in typical Ambani style, a glamorous, star-studded affair, with high-profile guests from India and Pakistan.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of India's Ambani dynasty, one of the wealthiest families globally, recently hosted an extravagant birthday celebration in Dubai, along with his fiancee Radhika Merchant and close friends and family.

Anant's 28th birthday bash was in typical Ambani style, a glamorous, star-studded affair, with high-profile guests from India and Pakistan.

Anant Ambani, a graduate of Brown University, is all set to marry his fiancee Radhika soon.

He is expected to lead his father Mukesh Ambani's energy business and has already served on the Boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Among the notable attendees were popular Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, whose performances during the grand concert have been making headlines. The concert also featured renowned Indian artists, B Praak and rapper King.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Dubai Lead Atif Aslam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Family All From

Recent Stories

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

3 seconds ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

5 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of N ..

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisite ..

Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisites for 2023 Increase in Oil, Ga ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.