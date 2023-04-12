Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

Anant's 28th birthday bash was in typical Ambani style, a glamorous, star-studded affair, with high-profile guests from India and Pakistan.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of India's Ambani dynasty, one of the wealthiest families globally, recently hosted an extravagant birthday celebration in Dubai, along with his fiancee Radhika Merchant and close friends and family.

Anant Ambani, a graduate of Brown University, is all set to marry his fiancee Radhika soon.

He is expected to lead his father Mukesh Ambani's energy business and has already served on the Boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Among the notable attendees were popular Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, whose performances during the grand concert have been making headlines. The concert also featured renowned Indian artists, B Praak and rapper King.