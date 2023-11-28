(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) The images from the wedding ceremony of Madiha Imam, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, held in India, have sparked a buzz on various social media platforms.

In a recent development, Madiha Imam and her husband, Moji Basar, made their first visit to India, where the couple solemnized their wedding. The actress shared snapshots of the wedding festivities on her Instagram account.

Madiha Imam adorned a stunning pink attire, accompanied by subtle makeup and delicate jewelry during the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Moji Basar opted for a classic black three-piece suit, adhering to traditional attire.

Adding to the celebration, Moji Basar, the groom, showcased his dance moves during the wedding festivities. Videos capturing the dance performance have been posted by Madiha Imam on her Instagram story.

The wedding ceremony has garnered attention and admiration on social media, with fans and well-wishers extending their congratulations to the newlywed couple.