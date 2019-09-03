UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's First Opera Singer Plans To Establish Music Academy In GB

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan first Opera Singer Saira Peter has expressed her willingness to establish a music academy in Gilgit-Balistan for amateur female singers in collaboration with G-B government.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said she would visit Gilgit-Baltistan next month to discuss her proposal with Ministry of Culture, Gilgit-Baltistan in this regard.

She said that her music academy in Karachi was providing training to new female singers which she exclusively established for them.

She said that her aim is to support new talent of female as they limited opportunities particularly in the field of music. She said that "I want to serve my people in Pakistan and spread the message of Sufi saints across the globe".

Saira Peter said that it was her mission to promote positive image of my country.

She paid a glowing tribute to her teachers, she said who got training in Opera, can�sing�in any genre of music.

Saira Peter said that she had been in the�world of music�for the last 16 years.

Saira Peter was born in�Karachi and has lived in London for the last many years.

She trained as an operatic singer under Paul Knight, who was a�student�of�English�composer Benjamin Britten, a legend in Western classical�music. I am proud to have trained under Paul Knight and think of him as my Ustaad, she said.

