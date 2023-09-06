(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) The Pakistani academy Selection Committee (PASC) responsible for choosing Pakistan's entry for the 2024 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category has been officially announced.

Chairing this prestigious committee is Mo Naqvi, a prominent figure in Pakistan's entertainment and film industries.

The committee is composed of notable individuals from various facets of the entertainment and film world, including actors Fawad Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar, renowned writer Fatima Bhutto, accomplished filmmakers Bilal Lashari and Saim Sadiq, versatile artist Nadia Afghan, event director, producer, and activist Frieha Altaf, documentary filmmaker Haya Fatima, co-founder of the Documentary Association of Pakistan, and the award-winning documentary filmmaker, journalist, and cultural critic Madeeha Syed.

Additionally, the committee includes the acclaimed producer, director, and editor Mehreen Jabbar.

Last year, Pakistan's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars was the highly acclaimed movie "Joyland." This film received the Cannes Jury Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and garnered praise from various quarters.