PAMRA bans broadcast & re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' drama

Chand Sahkeel Published August 30, 2023 | 10:26 PM

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has "prohibited broadcast/re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' immediately" under the relevant laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has "prohibited broadcast/re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' immediately" under the relevant laws.

The objectionable content became the main reason for broadcast prohibition of the drama, said an official notification shared by the Authority on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, Advocate High Court has lodged a complaint through Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan against the subject drama serial and prayed to take action under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and other enabling provisions of law." It said PEMRA had also received numerous complaints from viewers with regard to "plot/theme of the drama serial on its Twitter Handle @reportpemra. Viewers are criticizing the plot/theme of drama serial "Hadsa" based on a real incident took place at Lahore-Sialkot Motorway." "Furthermore, public is of the opinion that portrayal of such heinous act will not only trigger the trauma of that unfortunate victim but would also tarnish country's image globally and viewers abroad would perceive Pakistan as unsafe place for women.

" The Authority said the drama serial was monitored and its storyline/plot was "highly inappropriate, disturbing and not depicting a true picture of Pakistani society. This drama serial has created an uproar on social media as well as among the society and PEMRA being the regulator is being criticized for not taking action." Accordingly, the matter which based on the public outrage and sentiments was submitted to the Authority for consideration.

"Broadcast/re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' is hereby prohibited immediately under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007. The matter is further being referred to the Council of Complaints for appropriate recommendations to the Authority for final decision," the notification concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Motorway Social Media Twitter Women Media From Court

