Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off With Big Designer Debuts Expected

Chand Sahkeel Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM

After its annual showcase at the Oscars, the luxury clothing industry turned its attention Monday to Women's Fashion Week in Paris where hotly awaited debuts are expected from new designers at Givenchy, Dries Van Noten and Tom Ford

The first day of the Paris shows grandstanded up-and-coming designers, including France's Victor Weinsanto, Japanese label CFCL and New York's Vaquera.

Over the next eight days, more than 100 fashion houses will unveil their Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collections, hoping to rally sales in what is an increasingly difficult global luxury market.

Among the most anticipated will be Sarah Burton's debut at Givenchy on Friday, with the French label given a boost Sunday night by Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who wore a yellow Givenchy suit at the academy Awards.

Burton, a 51-year-old Briton who made her name as creative director at Alexander McQueen, was appointed to Givenchy in September.

"Givenchy has a very beautiful history," she told Vogue in a profile last month. "It appeals to me because it's a small house, and it's in Paris."

Burton is one of a number of recent changes at major brands, with Belgian veteran Dries Van Noten stepping down from his eponymous label last year and handing the reins to fellow countryman Julian Klausner, 33.

Klausner's first collection on Wednesday will be closely scrutinised.

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation has also pulled off a coup by luring Tom Ford, a mainstay of New York Fashion Week, to Paris for the first time.

Chief designer Haider Ackermann, in the top job at Tom Ford since September and also tasked with leading a brand defined by its founder, will be making his catwalk debut.

