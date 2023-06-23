Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

(@Abdulla99267510)

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Paris witnessed a powerful gathering of renowned artists, influential figures, and advocates, who came together to address the pressing issues of climate change and inequality.

The event, titled "Power Our Planet: Live in Paris," was organized by the non-profit group Global Citizen and coincided with the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, where world leaders were engaged in discussions.

The concert featured captivating musical performances and thought-provoking speeches from climate activists and leaders representing various countries, including Brazil, Kenya, Barbados, and the World Bank. Esteemed personalities such as Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, Michelle Yeoh, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh graced the stage.

Speaking passionately from the heart, Eilish emphasized the urgency of the current moment, stressing the need for a complete overhaul of the existing system to ensure that those most affected by the climate crisis receive the necessary support to combat it.

Meanwhile, during his set, Kravitz called upon the crowd to actively contribute to the solution rather than being passive contributors to the problem.

Amidst the convergence of around 40 global leaders, whose aim was to invigorate a new era of international financial policies, the concert served as a symbol of unity and determination.

The initiative sought to bolster financial assistance for nations grappling with economic crises, alleviate their debt burdens, reform financial systems established post-war, and allocate resources towards addressing the climate crisis.

The stage witnessed enthralling performances by musicians Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and others, who used their artistic prowess to convey messages of change and hope.

In addition to the musical acts, actors Diane Kruger and Connie Britton delivered inspiring speeches, further amplifying the importance of taking immediate action on climate change and addressing social inequalities.