Parwaaz Hai Junoon To Be Screened In China

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

Parwaaz Hai Junoon to be screened in China

Pakistani patriotic movie Parwaaz Hai Junoon' is all set to hit the cinemas in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Pakistani patriotic movie Parwaaz Hai Junoon' is all set to hit the cinemas in China.According to details, the film will be the first Pakistani movie to be displayed in China after 40 years.Sources told that Parwaaz Hai Junoon will be presented in Chinese cinemas in February or March.

