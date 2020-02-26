Pashto singer Mahjabeen passes away

Famous Pashto singer, Mahjabeen Qazalbash passes away after protracted illness in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here Wednesday

She was cardiac patient and was admitted in Intensive Care Unit of LRH two months back due to complications.

Mahjabeen who was born in Peshawar sang hundreds of thousands famous Pashto songs during her 43 years long career.

Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over thr death.

He also prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members.