UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pathanay Khan Gave Vigour To Saraiki Language With His Soulful Singing: Surriya Multanikr

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Pathanay Khan gave vigour to Saraiki language with his soulful singing: Surriya Multanikr

Legendary folk singer, late Pathanay Khan gave a fresh face and new vigour to Saraiki language as well as culture through his unforgettable rendition of Kafis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Legendary folk singer, late Pathanay Khan gave a fresh face and new vigour to Saraiki language as well as culture through his unforgettable rendition of Kafis.

Taking to APP in connection with the singer's 21 death anniversary, living legend Surriya Multanikr said on Monday that Pathaney Khan made 'kalam' of great poet Khawaja Ghulam Farid popular among all generations through his soulful singing.

"Born as Ghulam Muhammad, Pathanay Khan disseminated message of love and peace by Khawaja Ghulam Farid across the length and breadth of the country. He was voice of South Punjab and had performed first time at the urs of great Saraiki poet in 1955", she said, adding that he shot to fame when he sang his Kafi "Meda Ishq vi toun,meda payar vi toun".

Pathanay Khan was born in 1920 at Tuba Wala, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh. He was named Pathanay Khan when he was three at the advice of his father's pir.

In 1970, when Radio Pakistan Multan station was opened, Pathanay Khan reached the height of his popularity.

During his singing career he performed for Radio Pakistan Multan, Lahore and ptv. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979.

The singer died on March 9, 2000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Punjab Died Muzaffargarh March All PTV Love

Recent Stories

Gerrard targets more glory after Rangers win Scott ..

4 minutes ago

National Women’s Football Championship due to st ..

14 minutes ago

Women amongst first line of defence in confronting ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss relations, efforts to contain ..

16 minutes ago

China's foreign trade surges 32.2 pct in first two ..

8 minutes ago

One in three global destinations shut to tourism: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.