Pathanay Khan gave vigour to Saraiki language with his soulful singing: Surriya Multanikr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Legendary folk singer, late Pathanay Khan gave a fresh face and new vigour to Saraiki language as well as culture through his unforgettable rendition of Kafis.

Taking to APP in connection with the singer's 21 death anniversary, living legend Surriya Multanikr said on Monday that Pathaney Khan made 'kalam' of great poet Khawaja Ghulam Farid popular among all generations through his soulful singing.

"Born as Ghulam Muhammad, Pathanay Khan disseminated message of love and peace by Khawaja Ghulam Farid across the length and breadth of the country. He was voice of South Punjab and had performed first time at the urs of great Saraiki poet in 1955", she said, adding that he shot to fame when he sang his Kafi "Meda Ishq vi toun,meda payar vi toun".

Pathanay Khan was born in 1920 at Tuba Wala, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh. He was named Pathanay Khan when he was three at the advice of his father's pir.

In 1970, when Radio Pakistan Multan station was opened, Pathanay Khan reached the height of his popularity.

During his singing career he performed for Radio Pakistan Multan, Lahore and ptv. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979.

The singer died on March 9, 2000.