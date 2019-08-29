'Patiala Gharana', paid tribute by discussing, playing family ragas on violin

Research and Media Section of Lok Virsa on Thursday organized "Lok Baithak" a literary session to pay tribute to the 'Patiala Gharana', by discussing and showcasing some of the old time music and ragas on violin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Research and Media Section of Lok Virsa on Thursday organized "Lok Baithak" a literary session to pay tribute to the ' Patiala Gharana', by discussing and showcasing some of the old time music and ragas on violin.

In-depth discussion was held on the contribution of Patiala family in the field of music. Professor Shahbaz Ali, a musicologist, a singer, solo harmonium player and a writer talked on the topic. Shahbaz Ali has also written three books on the subject of music. He apprised the audience on the universal knowledge of music, its history, down and fall and reasons associated therewith in sub-continent with a special focus on world famous Patiala musical family.

The main purpose of the Lok Baithak was to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities. As we all know that these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism , camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit, and above all as hub of promotion of art and culture in these communities.

This program was open to the people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities in the style that they themselves are the speakers and listeners with the Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only.

Ustad Raees,a world recognized violin player, son of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (world recognized sittar player) of Patiala family, played different ragas on violin and got big applause from the audience.Nadir Abbas, a disciple of the Patiala family and Professor Shahbaz also performed on different ragas.

Ustad Raees also apprised the audience on how violin got localized in sub continent.