Pawri girl’s dance moves in a wedding ceremony goes viral

Dananeer who is all set for her acting debut on the small screen with upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Ahan has amassed whooping fans by her dance in a wedding ceremony.

The social media star amassed a whooping fan following by her dance moves.

This time again, she brought the ultimate 'pawri' at the wedding, with Attan dance and full energy. The fans reacted as the Pawri girl was spotted zealously grooving on a cultural Pashto number.

Dananeer showcased killer dance moves at the wedding along with her friends.

The Pawri girl who belongs to Pathan household is much proud of her Pathan culture and heritage and likes to infuse its elements in her persona.

On other hand, the Pawri girl will also be seen for the first time in the upcoming star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. Sinf-e-Aahan which was written by Umera Ahmed and directed by maestro Nadeem Baig has been supported by ISPR.