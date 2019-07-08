UrduPoint.com
People Are Not Happy With Yasir Hussain Kissing Iqra Aziz Publicly

Mon 08th July 2019

People are not happy with Yasir Hussain kissing Iqra Aziz publicly

Yasir Hussain’s sudden marriage proposal followed by kisses takes him to next level criticism

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz last night during the event of Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official last night with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the whole entertainment fraternity.

The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra is breaking the internet.

The fans are seen giving mixed reactions towards the whole marriage proposal.

Some people are seen commenting that it was not ethically right to hug and kiss each other in public as it is against our cultural values. Memes have also started pouring in over the kisses.

Here's how people are reacting:

Other people are wishing them a great life ahead and we wish the same for them.

