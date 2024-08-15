People Should Focus On Crime, Not On Her, Nimra Khan Reacts To Criticism
Published August 15, 2024
Actress says the only reason she raised her voice was to point out that it could have been any girl in that situation
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Actress Nimra Khan strongly responded to her critics regarding her alleged abduction, saying that she doesn’t need anyone’s sympathy and that people should focus on the crime, not on her.
Sharing her video on social media, the actress stated that the only reason she raised her voice was to point out that it could have been any girl in that situation. The target wasn’t Nimra Khan but a girl.
The actress further explained that “it was clear from their faces that they didn’t know her; their target was simply a girl, and it could have been anyone—me, you, or any woman in your household,”.
She added that she spoke up only to urge people to protect themselves. She asked the media not to focus on her but on the crime itself, as she doesn’t want any attention or sympathy.
It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, there was an alleged abduction attempt involving the actress. Nimra Khan informed her fans about the incident through social media, and now CCTV footage of the alleged abduction attempt has also surfaced.
